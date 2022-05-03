Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022

Tonight: Increasing cloud cover tonight with overnight lows into the low 60’s with winds from the east between 5-10 mph. A humid yet seasonal night in store for the big country.

Tomorrow: Thunderstorms on track for our star wars fans out there. May the force be with us as we continue to see severe weather across the board heading into the evening hours. Temperatures are expected to top out in the lower 80’s with overnight lows in the mid 60’s.

Future Discussion: Sunny skies moving back into the region with temperatures on a heavy climb with temperatures into the lower 90’s even triple digits, possibly breaking records with afternoon highs. Luckily another cold front will arrive dropping temperatures back into the 90’s