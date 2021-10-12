Tuesday evening forecast: dry-line brings potential for severe weather

Tuesday, October 12th, 2021

Tonight: 40% chance of scattered storms as a dry-line moves out east. Greater severe weather potential to our north with flash flood potential increasing towards the south. Mostly cloudy with winds from the south between 20-30 mph gusting to 40 mph. Overnight lows will be warmer than normal into the upper 60’s.

Tomorrow: Following the dry front expect the air to be quite dry with temperatures topping out in the lower 80’s. Mostly cloudy conditions with winds from the south around 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the low 60’s with a few more rain chances up to 60% (mainly scattered).

Future Discussion: Warm front arrives Thursday, cold front by Friday with strong winds from the south-southeast around 20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Afternoon highs will top out in the mix of the 70’s with overnight lows falling into the 40’s.