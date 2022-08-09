Tuesday, August 9th, 2022

Tonight: Rain cooled air from the surrounding storms gave way to another humid, partly cloudy night. Overnight lows tonight are expected to drop into the upper 70’s

Tomorrow: Another day like today to be expected with temperatures into the upper 90’s with rain chances picking back up by noon generated from the our main energy source (sun). Diurnal showers will dissipate through the night as we lose daytime heating with overnight lows into the mid 70’s.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will remain seasonal through the week with winds increasing by Friday. Cloud cover will begin to recede leaving behind sunny skies that will heat things back up into the triple digits by this weekend.