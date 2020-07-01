Tuesday Evening Forecast: More Isolated and Severe Storms Possible Today

June 30th, 2020

Tonight: Expect to see some severe thunderstorm warnings associated with the dry line to our west that will introduce some of the necessary ingredients to kick start the storms.Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70’s. tonight with that rain chance ending around 10 pm. Heat advisory will be in effect until 7 pm so stay hydrated. Winds out of the southeast around 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Expect a few isolated rain showers for those counties off towards the southeast. Afternoon highs around 102 degrees. Winds from the south around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 70’s.

Future Discussion: As we kick start the month of July we have warmer than average temperatures expected in the big country along with some potential rain shower. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90’s. Winds from the south around 5-10 mph. The Saharan Air returns by next week along with unhealthy air.