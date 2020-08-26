Tuesday Evening Forecast: Rain Chances Increase as Laura Moves Near.

Tuesday, August 25th, 2020

Tonight: Here in the big country we can expect a calm and clear night for the big country. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 70’s. Winds will be primarily out of the southeast ranging anywhere from 5-10 mph. Open up the windows, pop on a movie because the temperatures are seasonal, for now.

Tomorrow: Increased cloud cover for the big country, enjoy the day as these temperatures are somewhat seasonal. We are through the back-end of summer and can expect the temperatures to start cooling by next month.Afternoon highs will be in the upper 90’s and overnight lows in the low 70’s. Winds will be out of the east around 5 mph.

Future Discussion: We’ll be keeping an eye on those rain chances seeing as there is tropical activity in the gulf of mexico and if it keeps its trajectory we could be looking at a few more rain chances by Tomorrow and Thursday into the next work week. We’ll continue to keep a close eye on Laura as she moves through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to become a major hurricane.