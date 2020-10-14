Tuesday Evening Forecast: Rain in the forecast? I wouldn’t count on it.

Tuesday, October 13th, 2020

Tonight: Following yesterday’s cold front, dry air moved in but following quickly behind was an area of high pressure that allowed us to heat up more quickly. Southerly winds increased the dewpoints and thus the humidity. Overnight temperatures tonight will fall to the low 60’s.

Tomorrow: Temperatures across the region will again be warming up by about 10 degrees in to the mid-upper 90’s. I’m also not ruling out a few areas that could potentially see triple digits. As you head out to vote or do some early holiday shopping, it will be a chilly start so grab the jacket out the door and forget about it by the afternoon. Stay hydrated and be cautious when cooking outdoors as we will be placed under an elevated risk fore fire danger. We want to make sure we are not causing any trouble for our firefighters. Overnight lows will drop to the lower 60’s once again with windy conditions over the next few days.

Future Discussion: As Thursday rolls around temperatures will start to decrease into the mid 70’s. Winds could be an issue, potentially seeing a wind advisory into our Thursday ahead of the cold front with gusts up to 35 mph. Following the front we’ll remain in the 70’s. until Saturday. In which we’ll see temperatures into the lower 80’s. Sunday rolls around and with it we can expect to see a drop in temperatures following that cold front. The confidence is not high with the European model hinting at afternoon highs on Monday near 80 degrees and the GFS model with afternoon highs in the 50’s, meaning overnight low could easily reach below freezing level. (first frost of the season possible). For now, I have a blend of both models targeting a cool mid-low 70 degree range for that Monday.