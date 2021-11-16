Tuesday evening forecast: record high temperatures ahead of Wednesday’s cold front

Tuesday, November 16th, 2021

Tonight: Breaking record temperatures today for the key city at 86° with the old record (83°) set back in 2013 . Tonight expect some cloud cover to move in overnight with overnight lows dropping to a minimum of the low 60’s. Winds will continue from the south about 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph at times.

Tomorrow: Following a record breaking day expect temperatures to drop about 10°-15° degrees with afternoon highs in the mix of the mid 70’s following the cold front. Mostly sunny conditions with winds from the south-southwest switching to the north at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times.

Future Discussion: This Thursday, sweater weather will be arriving to the big country will afternoon highs topping out in the upper 50’s with overnight lows into the mid 30’s. So remember to protect the 3 P’s. Temperatures will warm up to seasonal Friday into the start of the weekend before a cold front arrives Sunday with a 20% chance of showers.