Tuesday evening forecast: sub-severe storms bring pocket change hail.

Meteorologist Susana Harbert

Tuesday, September 28th, 2021

Tonight: Strong to severe storms mainly for our eastern big country counties. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60’s with mostly cloudy conditions expected with winds from the south around 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies much like today will allow for those temperatures to top out in the low 90’s. Mostly sunny through the morning hours. Come noon hours we’ll start to see a few more scattered showers. South winds from the south 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Future Discussion: As for the rest of the week our main rain chances will arrive come Thursday and Friday. Rain accumulation is expected to be anywhere from 1″-2.5″ Temperatures will be in the 80-70 degree range with winds continuing from the south around 10-15 mph.

