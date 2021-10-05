KTAB Your Weather Authority
Tuesday evening forecast: sunny and seasonal with a weekend cold front to cool us down

Tuesday, October 5th, 2021

Tonight: Seasonal temperatures as overnight lows fall into the upper 50’s. Winds will be from the east around 5 mph with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow: Starting off Wednesday with seasonal temperatures as they top out in the mid 80’s. Sunny skies due to an area of high pressure as winds from the east around 5 mph. Overnight lows are expected to be in the low 60’s.

Future Discussion: For the rest of the week ahead expect temperatures, wind speed and humidity to increase later into the week. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90’s by the weekend. About a 20% rain chance this Sunday but we are keeping a close eye on a possible front moving into next week.

