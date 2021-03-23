Tuesday evening forecast: sunny with a chance of showers

Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021

Tonight: After yesterday’s dusty and windy day with a few showers most of you are probably wondering when will be a good time to get a car wash? Well I would wait until your Friday. Expect temperatures to fall into the mid-40’s near seasonal with winds shifting from the south-southwest towards the east between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Marginal risk for severe weather is expected mainly for our eastern counties into tomorrow. With our main concern being strong winds and even hail. Afternoon temperatures will approach the upper 60’s lower 70’s with a few areas expecting to see rain. Winds will shift out of the east-southeast towards the west around 10-15 mph. With a 30% chance of isolated showers. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40’s.

Future Discussion: A cold front will move through Wednesday night across our area, dropping the afternoon high temperatures into the mid 60’s. Early overnight showers are expected so make sure to hold on to the umbrella at least until Thursday. Friday it will be windy but overall a jump in temperatures close to 80 degrees, with another cold front by Saturday with windy conditions expected on Sunday and Monday.