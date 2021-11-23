Tuesday evening forecast: temperatures on a roll before a Thanksgiving cold front

Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021

Tonight: Overnight lows into the mid 50’s with partly cloudy skies and winds from the south ranging 15-20 mph gusting to 30 at times.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny skies with afternoon highs topping out into the mid 70’s depending on the amount and thickness of the clouds/cloud cover. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40’s following the arrive of the cold front with a few rain chances sprinkled in.

Future Discussion: Temperatures staying seasonal with a few showers possible for your early AM thanksgiving meal. Rain chances will hold off on Friday with a cold start if you plan to be out shopping. So remember the 3p’s and to shop local come this Saturday. Rain chances however, return for the weekend. Temperatures into next week will be on a bit of a warming trend into the lower 70’s.