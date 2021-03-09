Tuesday Evening Forecast: Windy and Warm Conditions Continue.

Tuesday March 9th, 2021

Tonight: Winds will continue from the south around 20-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Mostly cloudy conditions across the region. Another above normal day with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Tomorrow: Strong winds continue to be the main player of the week. With cloud cover dissipating over the area we will see those temperatures rise into the lower 80’s. Wind speeds from the south around 20-25mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Overnight low will fall into the lower 60’s With a few areas in the northwest looking at a few shower late in the afternoon.

Future Discussion: Our next weather maker will arrive by the weekend with a chance of severe weather moving into the area. Up to 15% across a portion of the eastern Big Country. Temperatures will be in the upper 70’s but cool down into the 60’s. Make sure to have that BCH-To Go mobile app handy for the latest updates.