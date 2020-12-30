Tuesday Evening Forecast: Winter Precipitation In the Mix

Tuesday, December 29th, 2020

Tonight: Overnight expect to see a few rumbles of thunder and periods of heavy to moderate rainfall. Especially as the cold front begins to approach the Big Country. Temperatures will descend overnight reaching the low 40’s. Winds will continue out of the south between 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: As the cold front moves in early Wednesday morning expect to see a few showers leading up to a potential 1/4″-1/2″ of rain during the early morning hours. Prepare yourself and your vehicle if you plan on being out Wednesday night into Thursday evening and potentially Friday afternoon depending on how late the cold front arrives. Models as of this time continue to push a decent amount of heavy snow for those counties to our extreme west with potential accumulations between 2-9″ and 2-6″ for the west-central counties in the Big Country. Here in the key city models are indicating some accumulation making road travel hazardous for New Years Eve. Plan ahead and keep up with our update on the BCH to Go Mobile App. Afternoon High’s will be in the mid-40’s and overnight lows will dip into the upper 20’s. Make sure to protect your pets, plants and pets.

Future Discussion: Following the cold front there exists the potential for ice to accumulate in the big country. Models estimate between 1/4″-1/2″ of ice by Thursday meaning that you will possibly need a scrapper if you plan to do any Traveling by Friday. Moving ahead into the New year we can expect cloudy conditions to dissipate leaving way for a nice warming trend back to seasonal temperatures in the 50’s.