Tuesday Morning Forecast: rain chances build into the noon hour with temperatures and wind speeds increasing by the weekend

Fog decreasing visibility at 5.0 miles or less across portions of the Big Country

Marginal risk for severe weather today

Tuesday, May 11th, 2021

Today: Expect drizzle to develop into rain showers across the region with plenty of lightning and heavy rain within a short time period. With some potential (marginal) for strong/severe storms. Afternoon high’s will reach the low 60’s today with winds from the northeast ranging 5-15mph. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50’s with rain accumulation of about 3/4″ by the end of day possible, with localized larger amounts not out of the question.

Tomorrow: Still expected to hold on to rain chances through Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler thanks to all the rain. With areas across the big country topping out in the low 60’s. Overnight expect a bit of a clearing through the region as rain chances calm down for a few days. Tonight expect temperatures to fall into the low 50’s once again with winds from the north-northeast between 10–15 mph.

Future Discussion: Rain chances hold off until the weekend with the approach of a cold front early into next week. Before than expect a warm from to arrive Friday increasing the temperatures by about 10% bring rain chances the following day. Winds will continue to be windy into the weekend as well as the following week.