Wake up weather: A few passing showers with some potential for severe weather overnight

Wednesday, March 24th, 2021

Today/Tonight: Expect to see afternoon high’s near the lower 70’s. With areas that receive rain in the upper 60’s. Winds will shift from the east-northeast towards the south-southeast between 10-15 mph as the cold from moves in from the west. A 40% chance of scattered showers across the region. As overnight lows fall into the mid 40’s with plenty of cloud cover moving in overnight with a few potential severe showers.

Tomorrow :As we push past the morning severe potential, the conditions are expected to clear by noon allowing for temperatures to get up to the upper 60’s. Overnight lows will increase to the upper 40’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 mph. Allergy and UV index are expected to be high so make sure to take caution outdoors.

Future Discussion: For the week ahead, a windy and warm day is to be expected come Friday. With temperatures about 9-10 degrees above normal. Afternoon high’s will be in the upper 70’s by the weekend before a cold front moves in dropping temperatures into the more seasonal range. Overnight temperatures will fluctuate between the 40’s-60’s. With a slim 20% chance of showers on Sunday night into Monday morning.