Wake-Up Weather: a seasonal start to start the morning as we warming up through the holiday weekend

Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021

Today: Starting off the midway point of the week with seasonal temperatures outside, those temperatures however will start warming rapidly due to a high pressure to the east. This paired with a back door cold front will keep temperatures limited into the lower 70’s upper 60’s. Winds will continue light with sunny conditions as temperatures fall overnight into the mid 40’s with mostly clear skies across the big country.

Tomorrow: Again with cooler temperatures out east expect areas of patchy fog with a bit more cloud cover over the region. Afternoon highs will be even warmer as we prepare for the holiday weekend. Afternoon highs will top out into the upper 70’s. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the mid 50’s for an above normal, warm night. Winds however will begin to pick up as the high pressure moves back into the region.

Future Discussion: A weak front is expected to arrive just in time for Christmas, with this cold front it will be possible to see temperatures range in the 70’s-80’s. Record breaking temperatures possible if we get to 76°, a record set back in 2016. Kwanza promises rebounding temperatures for the big country into the mid 80’s with no real relief in sight. Next week however, expect temperatures a bit cooler into the lower 70’s.