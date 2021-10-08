Wake-Up Weather: a warm and breezy holiday weekend with big changes up ahead

Friday, October 8th, 2021

Today/Tonight: Sunny and warm start to the holiday weekend with temperatures expected to top out in the low 90’s. Plenty of activities to partake in this weekend. Such as the laser light show, movie in the park, business Mercado and the walk to end Alzheimer’s. Winds will be breezy out of the south-southwest around 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Another warm day with temperatures into the mid 90’s with breezy winds from the south due to an area of high pressure. Enjoy the day Saturday with plenty of activities in store within the big country.

Future Discussion: One cold front expected by Wednesday bringing scattered showers to the region with slim rain chances (20%). Temperatures drop again Wednesday with a potential for severe weather. Temperatures will fall into the 80’s with strong winds so hold down the decorations.