Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022

Today: Afternoon high is expected to top out between 100°-103° for the big country with a slight breeze from the south between 5-15mph.

Tonight: Overnight to upper 70’s with mostly clear conditions as winds continue from the south between 5-15 mph.

Future Discussion: Likely we will see a heat advisory into the middle of the week due to temperatures between 104°-108° through Thursday. So stay hydrated out there!