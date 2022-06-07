Tuesday, June 7th, 2022

Today/Tonight: Another warm, sunny triple digit day leading to an excessive heat warning and heat advisory until 9 pm Tuesday night. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the lower triple digits with winds from the south between 10-20 mph gusting 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Temperatures once again aboard the triple digit train, while not anticipating broken records its likely that we will continue with a stretch of temperatures above normal while a heat dome continues to hold a tight grip on the lone star state. Overnight lows will continue into the mid 70’s with winds from the south-southeast between 5-15mph.

Future Discussion: Continued stretch of temperatures near or above the century mark with a cold front stalling to the north of the big country. This will bring “cooler” temperatures by Thursday as we eye another cold front coming up to bat by next week.