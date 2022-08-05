Friday, August 5th, 2022

Today: Mostly sunny today with a few areas seeing some spotty showers through the afternoon hours with temperatures reaching the low triple digits. A heat advisory continues in place until 8pm. Winds will continue from the south-southwest between 10-15mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear conditions with temperatures falling into the upper 70’s as winds continue from the south-southeast between 10-15mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Future Discussion: temperatures will fall into the upper 90’s due to an increase in cloud cover over the weekend with a few spotty showers possible. Into next week we’ll be feeling a bit more seasonal with more consistent into the back half of next week.