Wake-Up Weather: closing out fall and welcoming winter with warmer weather on the shortest daylight length of the year

Tuesday, December 21st, 2021

Today: Expect temperatures to top out in the lower 70’s to upper 60’s with light winds from the south ranging around 5-10 mph. Sunny clearing skies after noon will allow for a beautiful day in the big country. Perfect for some last minute shopping.

Tonight: Clear skies will allow for temperatures to drop overnight into the low 30’s so remember to protect the 3 P’s heading into tonight. (Pets, Plants & Pipes) Winds will remain light from the south at about 5-10 mph.

Future Discussion: Areas of patchy fog will be possible mainly out east of the key city to kick start Wednesday with a dry front allowing for slightly cooler temperatures tomorrow. As for the holiday weekend, Abilene will have the potential to break a few records here on Christmas day with temperatures over 80° forecasted.