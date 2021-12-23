Wake-Up Weather: dense fog burning off through the day with elevated fire danger through Christmas Eve

Thursday, December 23rd 2021

Today: Sunny conditions before starting the Holiday weekend with patchy dense fog burning off during the morning. Temperatures topping out in the low 80’s due to a warm front pushing north. Dry conditions, high winds (SW 5-15 mph) and low relative humidity will fuel fire concerns. So make sure to avoid outdoor burnings and give our volunteer firefighters a break. Overnight expect mostly clear conditions with temperatures falling to the low 50’s.

Christmas Eve: Starting off the holiday weekend on a warm foot, temperatures in the morning into the low 50’s with sunny conditions expected. Afternoon highs will top out in the Mid 80’s trying to break records set back in 1955 of 89°. Breezy winds from the southwest between 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph at times with a fire weather watch in effect 12PM-6PM. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50’s heading into Christmas morning.

Future Discussion: Christmas day we will see a small very weak cold front dropping temperatures only a few degrees. No real rain chances with this front, but afternoon highs in the low 80’s will be looking to break a 6 year record back in 2016 of 76°. So Merry Christmas, from mother nature? Kwanza promises to rebound those temperatures back into the mid 80’s. Luckily we will have a cold front Monday dropping temperature into the 70’s.