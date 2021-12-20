Wake-Up Weather: enjoy todays seasonal temperatures before it gets even warmer

KTAB Your Weather Authority
Today: Clearing clouds this afternoon will allow for temperatures to keep into the lower 60’s winds will continue lightly from the south between 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies overnight will help with radiative cooling that will make it feel a lot colder as you wake up Tuesday morning. So make sure to grab the jacket because temperatures will near freezing. Thankfully winds will remain light; however that could lead to areas of patchy fog.

Future Discussion: Temperatures are marching in at full speed ahead looking at possibly record breaking heat for this holiday season. Afternoon high will approach the low to mid 80’s before a cold front comes and causes a change in temperatures by about 5°. So overall not a strong front, one that doesn’t promise rain chances either.

