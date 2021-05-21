Wake up weather: Friday starts off with warmer temperatures and a few rain chances into the weekend

Friday, May 21st, 2021

Today/Tonight: Happy Friday, we made it to the weekend! Enjoy the warmer temperatures as skies clear but keep the sunscreen and hydration station nearby as UV levels will be high. Afternoon high’s will reach the mid 80’s with southerly (humid) air ranging between 10-15 mph. As for tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s.

Tomorrow: Saturday will be a day to have the umbrella/rain jacket handy across the afternoon as rain chances will be near 50%. Temperatures will be warm although slightly cooler than normal with humid air from the east-southeast continuing between 5-15 mph. Expect rain accumulation between 1/10″-1/4″ with locally larger amounts possible. Maximum temperatures will approach the upper 70’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

Future Discussion: Rain chances continue into next week, although slim we can’t rule out a shower or two but we are not anticipating severe weather as of this time. Just something to keep in mind as you make your weekend plans. Afternoon high’s will continue to increase into next week with humid air staying in place as wind speeds increase.