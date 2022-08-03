Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022

Today: Sunny conditions are expected to continue throughout the week with afternoon highs into the low triple digits. Winds will consist primarily from the south around 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows falling into the low 80’s meaning a humid and warm night is in store for a majority of the big country with winds from the south between 10-15mph.

Future Discussion: Isolated showers possible this Thursday and Friday as cloud cover increases we can expect temperatures at or above the century mark with an average at 98°. Overnight lows will continue into the upper 70’s and low 80’s.