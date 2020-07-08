Wake-Up Weather: July 8th, 2020 Isolated rain chances continue as high pressure builds over NM bringing temperatures to the triple digits in Texas.

July 8th, 2020

The heat is back on as we start off the work week. Temperatures will clime into the triple-digits in Abilene starting this Thursday.

Very warm weather will continue as we head through your weekend and into the second week of July. Afternoon high temperatures will stay in the mid and upper 90s, but a couple triple-digit temperatures cannot be ruled out.

There will be a very small chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow. If any thunderstorms happen to develop this weekend, they will be very isolated so don’t let it affect any of your long weekday plans.

Today: Mostly sunny. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Highs around 89, 5% Iso. rain chance.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid and upper 90s. 5% Iso. rain chance.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the low 100’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 100’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the lower 100s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the low 100s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the low 100s.

Average High: 94°

Average Low: 72°

Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Sunset: 8:49 p.m.

-Meteorologist Susana Aguayo