Today: Happy Monday everyone! Starting off the work week on the warm and humid side today. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the low triple digits. Don’t worry, we are not anticipating to break the record of 107° set back into 2012. Winds will be from the south between 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear conditions tonight with overnight lows dropping into the low 80’s. Winds will continue from the south-southeast between 10-15 mph.

Future Discussion: Triple digits unfortunately continue as we walk into statistically the warmest month of the year. Luckily, we have two chances to see a few rain showers this week. Very slim rain chances to say the least, scattered at best across the big country. If enough cloud cover moves in we will see these temperatures fall into the upper 90’s by this Friday.