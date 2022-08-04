Thursday, August 4th, 2022

Today: Heat advisory will go into effect this afternoon due to temperatures into the low triple digits as a cause of a strengthening high pressure at mid levels. Mostly sunny skies with southerly winds from the south-southwest ranging 5-10 mph.

Tonight: More cloud cover will move in leaving partly cloudy skies through the overnight hours. Overnight low will fall into the low 80’s with southeasterly winds ranging around 10 mph.

Future Discussion: Something to be hopefully about, even though we will see triple digits through Friday, cloud cover will increase allowing for temperatures near seasonal (98°) with rain chances into next week. However, remaining quite breezy for tax free weekend, so hold on to your school supplies!