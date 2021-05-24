Wake-up weather: Strong to severe storms possible overnight into Tuesday

Monday, May 24th, 2021

Today: Happy Monday everybody! I hope you are enjoying this cloudy, dew/mist/fog covered morning. Temperatures will warm up into the lower 80’s. Almost a copy and paste kind of day is expected. Humidity and moisture will hold over the lone star state as winds continue from the south-southeast around 10-15 mph. This humidity is what will generate scattered showers across the eastern portions of the region.

Tonight: Following a brief calm, rain chances will increase as well as the potential for strong to severe storms as we have a slight to marginal risk across the region. Our main concerns as of this point will be heavy rain, localized flash flooding, large hail and strong winds. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60’s with mostly cloudy conditions and continued winds from the southeast between 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Early morning showers will be the talk of the town as a line of showers pushes towards the southeast. These showers should clear out by the noon-time allowing for some decent daytime heating as afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the mid 80’s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60’s with once again humid air dominating the region as the winds continue from the south/southeast between 5-10 mph gusting to 30 mph at times.

Future Discussion: Temperatures are expected to increase throughout the region over the next couple days with a not so cold front arriving Friday. Followed by a warm front that will arrive late into Sunday. Expect humid and near seasonal temperatures (upper 80’s) with 90’s not being ruled out so far. Wednesday we will see rain chances clear up with the second super moon of the year, alongside a total lunar eclipse that will give a red hue to the moon; (blood moon).