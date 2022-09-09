FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will be slightly than yesterday, with the majority of us seeing high temperatures in the mid 90s. Near average temperatures will continue to be the trend through the rest of the work week with winds staying very light.

Today will also see much more sunshine than we saw Wednesday. Sunny skies will be the norm area wide today with temperatures warming up the weekend before the cold front arrives early Sunday.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will slightly decrease into the upper 80’s. Certainly feeling fall like but a change looks to come early next week as an area of high pressure at mid-levels will dominate.

The good news – Into the weekend we are cooling off a tad thanks to a “cold” front. The not so great news – the chances of rain are slim to none. The Climate Prediction Center has the Big Country expecting below chances of precipitation for the end of the month and beginning of September. While we stay optimistic, it is definitely something we want to keep our eye on through this week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny and seasonal. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny . High Temperature: 93° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny but clearing throughout the day. High Temperature: 89° Winds: NE->SE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95°

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94°