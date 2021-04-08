Wake up weather: Thursday morning expected a mild day with winds and fire potential increasing into Friday

Thursday April 8th, 2021

Today: With our approaching cold front on Friday, enjoy those warmer than normal temperatures because as soon as the cold front rolls around well. It well feel seasonal with temperatures in the 70’s. Today we will see temperatures for the afternoon high reaching the lower 80’s with winds from the east shifting towards the west between 5-10 mph. Overnight we will see the cloud cover move in with temperatures into the lower 60’s so another warmer than normal night with winds from the south around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A HOT day is expected for the big country as we will potentially see our 2nd 90 degree day of the year. That cold front is expected to arrive in the key city around 7 pm with the winds picking up to about 30 mph out ahead of it. With drought all across the region, this will lead to elevated drought conditions across the region. Make sure to stay weather aware we don’t want to cause more work for our volunteer firefighters. Overnight lows will be closer to seasonal in the lower 50’s.

Future Discussion: A rollercoaster-like temperature trend is expected following the cold front on Friday. With afternoon temperatures in the range of the 70’s and 80’s before another cold front arrives bringing with it seasonal weather and a few rain chances across the area. I wouldn’t hold out for much accumulation, anything that does fall most likely won’t even be measurable. So don’t hold your breath.