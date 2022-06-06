Monday, June 6th, 2022

Today: Triple digit temperatures this afternoon will trigger an excessive heat warning and a heat advisory for a few counties in the big country until 8-9pm. Afternoon highs will climb into the low triple digits with winds from the south switching towards the west-northwest between 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with temperatures once again above normal into the mid 70’s with winds from the north between 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Another sunny day with a possible/likely heat advisory or excessive heat warning continuation due to warmer than normal temperatures persisting due to compressional heating, a warm front and an area of high pressure at mid-levels over the lone star state. Stay hydrated as temperatures will remain in the triple digits with a “cold” front into the weekend dropping temperatures into the mid 90’s for one day this weekend.