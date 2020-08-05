Wake-Up Weather: Wednesday Morning Showers for Some, Heat and Gusty Southerly Winds Returning to the Big Country.

August 5th, 2020

The heat is back on as we start off the back half of the work week. Temperatures will clime into the triple-digits in Abilene starting today.

Very warm weather will continue as we head through your weekend and into the first week of August. Afternoon high temperatures will stay in the upper 90s and low triple digits.

There will be a very small chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms for our extreme northwestern counties expected to dissipate as they move towards the southeast.

Today: Mostly sunny. Southerly winds around 5-15 mph. Highs around 100°. 5% Isolated rain showers ending mid-day.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. South-Southeasterly winds around 10 to 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Lows in the mid 70’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs in the low 100’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70’s. Highs in the low 100’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70’s. Highs in the lower 100’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70’s. Highs in the lower 100’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70’s. Highs in the low 100’s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Lows in the low 70’s. Highs in the low 100’s.

Average High: 95°

Average Low: 7°

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 8:32 p.m.