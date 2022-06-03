Today: Widespread sub-severe storms continue through the morning keeping those temperatures below normal thanks to some much needed rain and cloud cover. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70’s. Winds will continue from the east-southeast between 10-15mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy tonight with a few storms moving in overnight mainly south of I-20 with a concentration in the heartland and Concho valley. Overnight low will fall into the mid 60’s with a humid, seasonal night in store. Winds will continue from the east-southeast between 10-15mph.

Tomorrow: Here’s a closer check of what we can expect as we move ahead into the the weekend, afternoon highs jump back into the above normal category (91°), with temperatures topping out in the mid 90’s as winds continue from the south-southeast between 10-15mph gusting to 25 mph at times. Into the overnight hours expect mostly clear skies with overnight lows into the low 70’s.

Future Discussion: Sunny and breezy with fire concerns will be the name of the game as an area of high pressure builds over the lone star state. Record breaking temperatures will be possible as well as a heat advisory/excessive heat warning likely by mid-week needed, so make sure you stay hydrated and fire safe aware.