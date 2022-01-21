Warmer and more pleasant weekend ahead

Today, even though it was still fairly cool chilly this afternoon, was a really nice improvement over the freezing temperatures of the last couple of days!

Tonight: Overnight lows will drop back down to below freezing so make sure you’re bundled up if you’ve got outdoor plans this evening/overnight. Winds remain calm with relatively clear skies.

Saturday: We’re continuing our warming trend, getting back to the low to mid 50s by the afternoon with light winds of around 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Beautiful and comfortable with temperatures climbing back to near 60 degrees by the afternoon hours. Winds will pick up slightly to around 10 to 20 mph throughout the day, but overall expect a beautiful and pleasant day after the morning hours.