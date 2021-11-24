KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Wednesday evening forecast: a nice warm up before leg day

KRBC Weather

Meteorologist Susana Harbert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday, November 24th, 2021

Tonight: Mostly cloudy tonight with overnight lows dropping to the mid 40’s across the big country. Winds will be from the south-southwest switching towards the north about 10-20 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: A few showers possible during the very early AM hours on you Thanksgiving day with temperatures only topping out in the mid 50’s with gusty winds from the north about 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. Overnight lows will fall below freezing into the low 30’s with a reminder of the 3 P’s tonight, (Pets, Plants, Pipes). Especially if you plan to be out for Black Friday.

Future Discussion: Following the front on Thursday morning temperatures will remain rather seasonal. Another disturbance out in Mexico will present a few showers for the weekend, rather light with another warm up on the way.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

Trending stories