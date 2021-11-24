Wednesday evening forecast: a nice warm up before leg day

Wednesday, November 24th, 2021

Tonight: Mostly cloudy tonight with overnight lows dropping to the mid 40’s across the big country. Winds will be from the south-southwest switching towards the north about 10-20 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: A few showers possible during the very early AM hours on you Thanksgiving day with temperatures only topping out in the mid 50’s with gusty winds from the north about 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. Overnight lows will fall below freezing into the low 30’s with a reminder of the 3 P’s tonight, (Pets, Plants, Pipes). Especially if you plan to be out for Black Friday.

Future Discussion: Following the front on Thursday morning temperatures will remain rather seasonal. Another disturbance out in Mexico will present a few showers for the weekend, rather light with another warm up on the way.