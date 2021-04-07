Wednesday evening forecast: a rollercoaster wave of temperatures expected for the big country

Wednesday, April 7th, 2021

Tonight: as we saw a more seasonal day with winds calming down just a bit. They will continue from the northwest around 5 mph. Overnight those temperatures will fall into the upper 40’s. Thanks to a cold front and clear conditions expected that’s why we are seeing a more seasonal night.

Tomorrow: Following the front we saw yesterday morning we can expect those temperatures to rebound into the 80’s. Another cooler night with temperatures heading into the upper 50’s is expected, with mostly clear skies and returning breezy southerly winds allergies will be high. A great day to be outdoors.

Future Discussion: As for the week ahead well we have a week of rollercoaster-like temperatures with cold fronts arriving both Saturday and Monday . Following the second cold front we will have those temperatures remain seasonal into the lower 70’s and climbing once again into the mid 70’s by the Wednesday.