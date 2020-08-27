Wednesday Evening Forecast: Major Hurricane Expected to Impact the SE Which Could Bring Isolated Rain Chances.

Wednesday Aug. 26th 2020

Tonight: As we anticipate the landfall of Major hurricane Laura (Cat 4.) all eyes are on the SE coast of the Gulf of Mexico areas of Louisiana are looking plenty of tornado warnings. Parts of the two states are under a Tornado watch as the outer rain bands of Laura bringing down heavy rain. Areas of the SE are already seeing some rain. This will increase heading into tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70’s mostly clear with a 5% of isolated showers. Winds will be from the east ranging 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: As we continue to monitor the development of Laura which is expected to make landfall overnight. Dire warnings from the NHC saying the storm surge is unsurvivable. If you have not taken cover time is almost out. Move to higher ground. Evacuate if told to do so. As for the big country expect to see some isolated showers, through the day with temperatures in the mid-upper 90’s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70’s.

Future Discussion: we’ll continue to monitor Laura as she makes her way towards the north east. heat from the hurricane and a high pressure near the 4 corners will cause the temperatures to stay in the triple digits that is until a cold front arrives early next week bringing greater rain chances for areas of the big country.