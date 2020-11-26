Wednesday Evening Forecast: Sweater Weather In Store for the Big Country.

Wednesday, November 25th, 2020

Tonight: Overnight as you prepare for the holiday feast, conditions will be clear, with winds from the south ranging 5-10 mph. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid40’s so bundle up.

Thanksgiving: Happy thanksgiving friends! I’m so thankful for our local viewers. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the upper 70’s with winds from the south ranging 5-15 mph; becoming a bit breezy at times so if you plan to have a meal outdoor make sure to be cautious of that wind. You don’t want that delicious food going to waste . The cold front will move in overnight into midnight and will cause winds to shift to the North. Overnight lows are expected to be in the lower 40’s. Grab a jacket if you plan to be outside or if you plan to decorate Thanksgiving night.

Future Discussion: Sweater weather is making a stay in the big country. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40’s-50’s with overnight lows approaching and even getting to freezing temperatures within the Big Country. Rain chances are best Friday afternoon into Saturday. Bringing a possible 1/10″-1/4″ of rain to the area.