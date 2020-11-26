KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Wednesday Evening Forecast: Sweater Weather In Store for the Big Country.

KRBC Weather

Meteorologist Susana Aguayo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday, November 25th, 2020

Tonight: Overnight as you prepare for the holiday feast, conditions will be clear, with winds from the south ranging 5-10 mph. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid40’s so bundle up.

Thanksgiving: Happy thanksgiving friends! I’m so thankful for our local viewers. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the upper 70’s with winds from the south ranging 5-15 mph; becoming a bit breezy at times so if you plan to have a meal outdoor make sure to be cautious of that wind. You don’t want that delicious food going to waste . The cold front will move in overnight into midnight and will cause winds to shift to the North. Overnight lows are expected to be in the lower 40’s. Grab a jacket if you plan to be outside or if you plan to decorate Thanksgiving night.

Future Discussion: Sweater weather is making a stay in the big country. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40’s-50’s with overnight lows approaching and even getting to freezing temperatures within the Big Country. Rain chances are best Friday afternoon into Saturday. Bringing a possible 1/10″-1/4″ of rain to the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss