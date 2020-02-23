Weekend Wake Up Weather: Sunday, February 23

Good morning everyone and happy Sunday everyone!

Temperatures stayed mild overnight in the low 50s across the Big Country and the Heartland.

By 7am, Abilene can expect partly cloudy skies and temperature will be near 51 degrees. Windy conditions will prevail during the daytime hours. Winds will stay from the southern direction up towards 20-30 mph. By lunchtime, temperatures reach mid to upper 50s.

Cloudy skies and isolated brief rain showers are possible in the morning to afternoon hours.

The high temperatures will near 67-70 degrees across the Big Country and the Heartland.

Weather conditions will trend towards the cooler and more seasonal temperatures on Monday with a cold front. A secondary cold font comes in on Tuesday.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez