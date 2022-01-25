Winter precip still likely moving into Wednesday

The good news is the models and trends have backed off of a widespread icy event for everyone and pushed the more impactful accumulations north of the I-20 corridor. We’re still expecting most of the Big Country to see at least a little bit of precip be it liquid or frozen.

WHAT/WHERE: Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for some of the western and northern counties of the Big Country for Wednesday. Accumulations of any wintry precip will be little to none across even those areas, but could still impact travel. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch and snow accumulation of up to 1″ are expected in parts of the northern half of the Big Country.

This will likely be the around the time of the peak of the event heading into the later afternoon/evening hours Wednesday

WHEN: Precip will begin to settle into the Big Country beginning around lunchtime/early afternoon Wednesday. It’ll start in the northern counties and spread closer to the I-20 corridor by the mid-afternoon hours. The further south the precip spreads, the more likely it will fall as either just rain or a rain heavy wintry mix with some sleet/freezing precip.

One model’s projection for potential snowfall accumulation: Generally light dusting to less than 1″ total

DANGERS: Accumulation could stick to roadways creating hazardous travel particularly on untreated surfaces. Any standing liquid will re-freeze overnight into Thursday which could create some icy roadways on your commute to work/school Thursday morning.