Winter storm warning, temperatures to stay below freezing

Wow. So far, this has been one of the most dynamic winter storms I’ve been a part of here in the Big Country. Below is a loop of the radar scan we’ve seen since the start of it Tuesday evening.

Radar loop from the start of the Winter Storm event.

Green/Yellow: Rain

Pink/Blue: Wintry Mix(Sleet/Freezing Rain)

White: Snow

As we walk through the radar shots in time, it’s pretty interesting to see how the radar and weather evolved. As the event started out Tuesday evening, it was mostly just liquid rain, with Abilene picking up around a quarter inch of rain before any wintry mix started to kick in.

However, once that rain fell it also caused our temperatures to drop. They were hovering in the mid to upper 30s for almost the entire day beforehand but that knocked them down closer to the freezing mark, allowing for more sleet and freezing rain (Pink/Blue colors) to mix in with the liquid rain for a while. This created our first situation of wintry weather in the area, with accumulations of sleet on vehicles and roadways.

If you’ll notice, most areas north of the I-20 corridor and west had mostly white over them the entire time. They have reportedly seen over 8 inches of snow in some of those areas! These bands of precipitation “trained” over each other in some areas, allowing for locally impressive snowfall totals.

As the night progressed, almost every area in the Big Country was at or below freezing, allowing for just winter weather to fall. Wintry mix changed over into the snow earlier this morning, creating the wintry wonderland we are seeing across the area. Hazardous travel conditions will persist at least through the rest of today and likely into Thursday morning.

Our snow and general precipitation chances will begin to decrease as we move into the rest of the afternoon and evening hours tonight, but don’t let that fool you. Temperatures are staying below freezing until potentially as late as Thursday around noon, so we’ll have to wait until then to begin to thaw out.