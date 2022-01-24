Wintry precip looking likely by Wednesday

We could be seeing our first significant/impactful winter precip event of 2022 over the next couple of days across the Big Country! It should be noted that while we aren’t expecting significant accumulation (<2″ mostly), it will be cold enough for whatever falls be it snow, sleet or freezing rain to stick and create slick surfaces across parts of the area.

WHAT: A potent cold front/area of low pressure is expect to slide through beginning tonight/Tuesday morning. It will take a bit for the really cold air to filter in, leading to a more mild Tuesday afternoon. Then, temperatures will begin to plummet into the 20s by Wednesday morning. Models suggest that the atmospheric profile supports snow mostly but we could also see sleet and freezing rain at times.

WHEN: We’re anticipating precip to begin falling as early as Tuesday night, but for most and for the heaviest areas of precip will begin Wednesday morning/midday.

WHERE: I do not think this will be a “100% of the Big Country” kind of icy/snow event. I think the heaviest amounts of precip, based on current models/suggestions, indicate the heaviest accumulations will occur further north. Regardless, snowfall accumulations should remain around 2″ or less in most spots, with parts of the Panhandle expecting snowfall totals of around 3″ or more.

We are still over 24 hours away from this event occurring, and placements/timings of precip/accumulation can still change. Stay tuned for the latest information!