KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: A cold & dreary Thursday with a beautiful weekend ahead.

Wednesday, Jan. 29th 2020

A rather seasonal start to your Wednesday. Mostly sunny conditions have returned for just a short period here in the big country. Tomorrow, on the other hand looks to be a downright gloomy day. However, things are looking up as we head into the Superbowl weekend.

Tonight: We are settling into a cold night with overnight temperatures in the low 30’s. That means it’s time to take care of the three p’s: pipes, plants and pets. Winds will be coming from the east northeast between five to ten mph.

Thursday: Temperatures feeling cold with maximum temperatures in the high 30’s. A cold and dreary day expected for us her in the big country. Rain expected to move into our area during the overnight hours and hang around until mid day. Winds mostly calm out of the north east around five mph. Not expecting a wintry mix seeing as cold over will persist, but could wake up to frost on your windshield and atop of grass.

Future Weather Discussion: A comfortable day with the sun returning to the big country with mostly clear skies following that cold and dreary Thursday. Things will start to warm up in our area with weekend temperatures in the low seventies. A warm start to your February. Unfortunately, not much longer lasting than that seeing as a cold front will make its way Tuesday, keeping temperatures in the low to mid 60’s.