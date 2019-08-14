KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Another hot streak is on our doorstep

Moving into the middle of August we’ve got no relief in store from the extreme heat. Today was a pleasant break from the triple digits but it’s back to the races heading into this weekend and next week!

Tonight: Unfortunately we’ve got some more mild and humid weather in store later tonight. Overnight lows are sticking to the mid to upper 70s with light to calm winds of less than 10 mph.

Thursday: As we move further into the week, temperatures are going to resume climbing back to the triple digits. High temps today will reach the upper 90s and lower 100s for most of the area. Winds won’t be much if anything at all at less than 10 mph, so expect stale, hot air most of the afternoon.

Future Weather Discussion: As we move into the back half of the week and month of August temperatures are staying quite hot. High temps will reach back into the lower 100s by the weekend. We could, and emphasis on could, see some isolated showers day-to-day the next few days but I wouldn’t bet on seeing more than some trace amounts of rainfall at best.