KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Finally, a break from triple digits.. For now!

We’re definitely staying warm for the rest of the week, we’ve got some even warmer temperatures possibly heading our way by the end of the weekend and early next week.

Tonight: Mild and warm will describe our temps tonight with lows staying in the mid to upper 70s. Winds are staying fairly relaxed like today around 5 to 15 mph out of the southeast.

Thursday: Another warm afternoon is expected as temperatures get back into the mid to upper 90s and low 100s again. Winds are going to pick up slightly to around 10 to 20 mph at times. Expect lots of sunshine all day.

Future Weather Discussion: As we move into the back half of this first week of school across the Big Country temperatures will continue to stay steady in the mid to upper 90s and a couple of lower 100s. However, as we move into the weekend and early next week, a weak boundary that sets up and could bring us a couple of showers Friday and Saturday could reverse and become a warm front that warms us up substantially.