KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Hot, humid and windy for a few more days!

Don’t put the sunscreen away! High temperatures will stay pretty hot for the next few days until our next cold front passes through next week.

Tonight: Low temps for the entire area will be mild in the mid 70s with very humid air sticking around. Skies will stay mostly clear with a strong breeze around 15 to 25 mph.

Thursday: Another hot afternoon in store for the Big Country with high temps in the upper 90s expected again. Heat index values will likely be around 100 degrees or warmer at times thanks to the high humidity levels. Winds will stay pretty breezy throughout the entire day again.

Future Weather Discussion: Weak high pressure will stay with us over the next 4 days. That’s when our next weak disturbance will push into the area in the form of a weak cold front later Monday evening. Rain could also be a factor mixed into cooler weather equation as temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week could be as cool as the 80s for some.