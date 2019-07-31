KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Hot start to August tomorrow!

As we move into August and the back half of summer, our temperatures are continuing to stay hot for at least a few days!

Tonight: A mild and sticky night will hang around for the Big Country with low temps bottoming out in the mid 70s again. Winds are staying fairly light around 5 to 15 mph and just a few clouds up in the sky.

Thursday: Happy August! You’ll be reminded again that we’re still in the middle of summer with high temps reaching into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Winds won’t help relieve you much while they stay less than 10 mph most of the day with a few more clouds hanging in the skies.

Future Weather Discussion: This forecast isn’t all about hot weather luckily! Heading into the first weekend of August we’re expecting another cold front Saturday night. This could bring a few people some showers by the evening hours and help cool most of us off back closer the mid and even low 90s for Sunday and Monday of next week.