KTAB, KRBC broadcast signal down due to ongoing power outages

(KTAB/KRBC) – KTAB and KRBC’s broadcast signal is currently down due to ongoing power outages.

The stations’ transmitter has lost power, affecting the over the air and satellite signals. Customers with cable should still be able to view the channels at this time.

It’s unclear when the issue will be resolved. More than 20,000 customers across the Big Country are currently without power.

Some have been in the dark for nearly 12 hours.

Rolling blackouts and winter weather issues such as downed power lines are responsible for the power interruptions.

More than 2.5 million customers across Texas are currently without power during this unprecedented winter weather event.