KTAB Noon Forecast: Wednesday, February 28th, 2018

Wednesday Afternoon: Skies will be mostly cloudy and there is still a chance for an shower or isolated thunderstorm throughout the Heartland. It’ll be a mild afternoon with high’s topping out at 73-75 degrees. Winds will be breezy out of the West Southwest at 5-15 with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Wednesday Evening: There will be decreasing clouds throughout the Big Country, with a slight chance for more showers and storms developing throughout the Heartland. Winds will stay breezy out of the West Southwest. The cold front will move through around midnight and overnight lows will be chilly at 40-42 degrees.

Thursday Morning: Grab a jacket as you head off to school and work. It’ll be a chilly start with some spots getting back down into the upper 30’s. There will be lots of sunshine and winds will begin to pick up out of the North at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 25 mph.